Dealing with trauma and addiction

ST. LOUIS, MO– We know opioid, prescription pain and heroin addiction is on the rise. St. Louis has a high quality treatment option with Center-Pointe Hospital, which specializes in treating a ‘dual-diagnosis.’

A dual diagnosis is a unique approach to treatment, which sometimes also includes treating both mental health issues like anxiety/depression and addiction.

Medical Director, Dr. Raafia Malik and Clinical Supervisor, Candy Finan explain.

Many individuals suffering from addiction also have an underlying mental health issue, such as trauma, that makes the individual susceptible to and seek the psychological numbing effects of drugs and alcohol.

Traumas may be as varied as the individuals themselves, and can include both conscious and unconscious memories, such as: Impact of military combat/war related experiences Accidents, serious injuries and illnesses Painful medical procedures Natural disasters, including floods, fires, tornadoes Loss of a loved one, even a pet Emotional, physical or sexual abuse Abandonment and neglect Domestic violence Intergenerational or cultural trauma



In order to secure long-lasting sobriety from the addiction(s), it is vital that the underlying trauma(s) be treated along with the addiction treatment. This is called “dual diagnosis” treatment – mental health and addiction issues treated simultaneously

The first step is to conduct a thorough assessment to determine identify the trauma(s)

Treatment interventions for trauma include:

Mindfulness therapies – being present in the here and now

Deep relaxation techniques including breathing techniques, yoga and hypnotherapy

Identifying triggers

Allaying unrealistic fears

Reducing overwhelming sensations

Long-term treatments can include Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) and long-term psychotherapy

Targeted medication can help manage symptoms such as anxiety, insomnia and depression which can accompany the effects of trauma

The Changing Pointe at CenterPointe Hospital

4-week residential addiction treatment

The Changing Pointe at CenterPointe Hospital provides addiction treatment for alcohol, opiate and prescription drug dependence. We provide a full continuum of addiction treatment services – from inpatient to outpatient. That means we provide:

Inpatient detoxification (usually lasts about 1 week)

(usually lasts about 1 week) A 4-week residential addiction treatment program where individuals live at our hospital and receive intensive addiction treatment in a safe and secure environment

where individuals live at our hospital and receive intensive addiction treatment in a safe and secure environment Outpatient addiction treatment services at 5 different locations in the St. Louis Metro and Mid-Missouri areas.

at 5 different locations in the St. Louis Metro and Mid-Missouri areas. Family Support Groups to help family members who are affected by the individual’s addiction, and Aftercare Support Groups for former patients to return for weekly support for their recovery, are FREE and unlimited in the length of time they can attend.

Medication-assisted Treatment is available at every level of treatment. Medication-assisted treatment reduces the symptoms of withdrawal and cravings and frees the person from thinking about drugs and alcohol so they can focus on their recovery. The Changing Pointe as CenterPointe Hospital is unique in that we provide treatment for both addiction and the underlying mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and trauma. This is called Dual Diagnosis

The Changing Pointe provides addiction treatment right here in the Greater St. Louis Metro area.