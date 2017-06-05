× Drones found near Chicago Executive Airport prompt warnings

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) _ At least two incidents of drones found near a Chicago-area airport have prompted alerts and warnings.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that the first incident happened in November when ground crews at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling found a downed drone near the runway. Another incident happened in March when a neighbor reported a drone flying next to the airfield. It disappeared by the time staff members checked it out.

Pilot Rob Mark handles communications for the airport. He says “real airplanes and drones do not mix.” The airport has distributed thousands of handouts this year advising hobbyists on flying safely with drones. There’s also information for drone hobbyists on the airport website .

Mark says the airport wants to prevent a drone colliding with an aircraft wing, engine or cockpit.

