Drugs score big wins against lung, prostate, breast cancers

CHICAGO (AP) _ Drugs are scoring big wins against common cancers, setting new standards for treating prostate, breast and lung tumors. Most striking is that some are giving benefit well past a year, much longer than the few months many new drugs offer.

Studies suggest the drug Zytiga (zye-TEE-guh) will become a first-treatment choice for men whose prostate cancer has spread.

For advanced lung cancer with a certain gene flaw, the drug Alecensa (al-uh-SEN-suh) stopped cancer growth for 15 months longer than a drug used now called Xalkori (zal-KOR-ee).

For women with a gene that raises their risk for breast cancer, a relatively new drug called Lynparza (lin-PAR-zuh) showed promise.

Results are being discussed Monday at a cancer conference in Chicago.