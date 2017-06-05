Earth City hotel guests complain of bed bug infestation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EARTH CITY, MO (KTVI) - Guests at the Extended Stay America hotel in Earth City say their rooms are infested with bed bugs and management isn't doing anything to fix the problem.

"This is absurd. You can't treat people like this" said hotel guest Aaron Scales. "You're taking money from us, you're putting us in difficult situations, you can't just say you're going to do something and then not do it" he said.

Scales has been bitten multiple times by what he says are bed bugs. He has bites on his arms, his waist and his back. He isn't alone.

"I woke up this morning to my arm swelling up in three different places and itching unbearably" said another guest, Zakkery Capps. "I've tried to put different ointments on it and everything and it's not working for me" he said.

Marcus Brooks is one of the guys who has been staying at the Extended Stay for three weeks as part of a training program for work. He noticed bed bugs in his room a few days after checking in. He shot video of the creepy crawlers making their way across his mattress. Brooks says even after being moved to a second room, the bugs only got worse.

"They just keep blowing us off like okay oh well we'll take care of it" he said. "Just keep on going, just lay in the bed bugs it don't matter it's not us" he added.

Fox2 reached out to the property manager of the Extended Stay but have not had calls returned. The St. Louis County Health Department confirms they have received multiple complaints and are currently investigating. For the people who can't stand another night with their unwanted guests, the solution is simple.

"Come through, call the people, get it fumigated so people won't have this problem anymore it's pretty simple" Scales said.

