Fuel up to ‘Play 60’

ST. LOUIS — June is dairy month! Now that the kids are out of school, it's time to focus on getting the proper amount and getting outdoors to "Play-60."

Fruit and Granola Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients

* 1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt

* ½ cup crunchy low-fat cereal or granola divided

* ½ cup fresh fruit, sliced (i.e. strawberries, blueberries, bananas)

Directions

To assemble parfait, begin with spooning half of the yogurt in the bottom of a bowl or tall glass. Add 2 tablespoons cereal and ½ cup fruit. Spoon on the rest of the yogurt. Top with remaining 2 tablespoons of cereal

