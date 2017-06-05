Looking for outdoor fun this weekend, checkout the Life Outside Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI) - With summer upon us, now is the chance to get outdoors and active, especially at this weekend’s second annual Life Outside Festival.

Jon Richards of Founder Vertical Voyages likes to leave the ground any chance he gets, “

Burr Oak is in the White Oak family very common in Missouri. It`s a beautiful park here so it`s very open grown and that allows the canopy to spread out which makes it a nice climbing tree”.

That`s right, a climbing tree that will have eight to ten ropes hanging off of it this weekend and as many as ten people up in the air on the tree.

Monday afternoon we got a preview of some of the activities you can try at Creve Coeur Lake Park, for the second annual Life Outside Festival.

Elizabeth Simons of Great Rivers Greenway Community Program Manager said, “Canoeing, kayaking, bird watching, gardening, rock climbing all kinds of outside activities at the Life Outside Festival”.

And for those knot afraid of a little rope work, you can find a new perspective of this St. Louis County park.

From 10 am until 4 pm at Sailboat Cove you can try your hand at 50 different free outdoor adventures from yoga to paddle boarding or say tree climbing.

Music and food trucks will be on hand and you can try your hand at a new outdoor activity.

A lot of questions we get are you sure I can do this or is this really truly for first time climbers.

And I tell them, 'yeah.'

Richards will let first time timers like this reporter change their perspective this weekend.

We climb things because they`re there. And it`s beautiful, I think the perspective from up here is dramatically different. Do you agree? Yeah. We only went up 25 feet but it really changes what we can see and how the park looks.

And you can see for yourself what this burr oak is all about.

Or nice picnic competition looking up at the tree is a nice perspective as well.