Operation Food Search to provide meals to children this summer

(KTVI) - Operation Food Search is teaming up with the St. Louis Public Library to provide lunches to children this summer at select locations. Starting June 5 through August 11, seven library branches will offer a nutritious lunch along with activities for kids from 12:00-1:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. Meals will be available free of charge for children 18 and under. Each Thursday, families will be given a bag of food for the weekend. Kids will get pizza as a special treat on Fridays.

The summer lunch program will be offered at the following branches:

Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Drive St. Louis, MO 63114

Jamestown Bluffs Branch, 4153 N. Highway 67 Florissant, MO 63034

Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63136

Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Road St. Louis, MO 63121

Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Lane Hazelwood, MO 63042

Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074

Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Road St. Louis, MO 63123​

Operation Food Search is also delivering meals and enrichment activities to the following locations in the Gateway City area Monday through Friday: