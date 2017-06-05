Operation Food Search to provide meals to children this summer

Posted 11:29 pm, June 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:54PM, June 5, 2017

(KTVI) - Operation Food Search is teaming up with the St. Louis Public Library to provide lunches to children this summer at select locations. Starting June 5 through August 11, seven library branches will offer a nutritious lunch along with activities for kids from 12:00-1:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. Meals will be available free of charge for children 18 and under. Each Thursday, families will be given a bag of food for the weekend. Kids will get pizza as a special treat on Fridays.

The summer lunch program will be offered at the following branches:

  • Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Drive St. Louis, MO 63114
  • Jamestown Bluffs Branch, 4153 N. Highway 67 Florissant, MO 63034
  • Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63136
  • Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Road St. Louis, MO 63121
  • Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Lane Hazelwood, MO 63042
  • Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074
  • Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Road St. Louis, MO 63123​

Operation Food Search is also delivering meals and enrichment activities to the following locations in the Gateway City area Monday through Friday:

  • 4:30pm-4:50pm Gore Elementary School, 2545 Dorwood Dr, Jennings, MO 63136
  • 5:00pm-5:20pm Castle Point Park, 2465 Baroness Dr, St. Louis, MO 63136
  • 4:40pm-5:00pm Benton Park, 3100 S Jefferson Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118
  • 5:10pm-5:30pm Fox Park, 2738 Shenandoah Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104
  • 4:40pm-5:00pm Fanetti Plaza, 402 Schirmer St, St. Louis, MO 63111
  • 5:10pm-5:30pm Lemay Park 236 Fannie Ave, St. Louis, MO 63125