Operation Food Search to provide meals to children this summer

(KTVI) - Operation Food Search is teaming up with the St. Louis Public Library to provide lunches to children this summer at select locations. Starting June 5 through August 11, seven library branches will offer a nutritious lunch along with activities for kids from 12:00-1:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. Meals will be available free of charge for children 18 and under. Each Thursday, families will be given a bag of food for the weekend. Kids will get pizza as a special treat on Fridays.
The summer lunch program will be offered at the following branches:
- Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Drive St. Louis, MO 63114
- Jamestown Bluffs Branch, 4153 N. Highway 67 Florissant, MO 63034
- Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63136
- Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Road St. Louis, MO 63121
- Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Lane Hazelwood, MO 63042
- Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074
- Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Road St. Louis, MO 63123
Operation Food Search is also delivering meals and enrichment activities to the following locations in the Gateway City area Monday through Friday:
- 4:30pm-4:50pm Gore Elementary School, 2545 Dorwood Dr, Jennings, MO 63136
- 5:00pm-5:20pm Castle Point Park, 2465 Baroness Dr, St. Louis, MO 63136
- 4:40pm-5:00pm Benton Park, 3100 S Jefferson Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118
- 5:10pm-5:30pm Fox Park, 2738 Shenandoah Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104
- 4:40pm-5:00pm Fanetti Plaza, 402 Schirmer St, St. Louis, MO 63111
- 5:10pm-5:30pm Lemay Park 236 Fannie Ave, St. Louis, MO 63125