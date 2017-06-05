Orlando shooting: workplace fatalities reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating a "multiple fatality" shooting at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office calls the situation "contained and stable," says CNN affiliate TV station WFTV.

The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northwest of downtown.

Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road, WFTV reports.

Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.