Pet of the Week: Sadie

ST. LOUIS-- Meet Sadie, our Pet of the Week from the Metro East Humane Society. She is a 5-year old Lab/Collie Mix who recently came back to the MEHS after a few years due to a change of lifestyle from her owners.

Sadie walks very well on a leash and is still very active. She's done very well with younger volunteers that come to walk and play with her.

If you are interested in learning more about Sadie, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

