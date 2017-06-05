Police looking for tips to solve recent rash of murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Police are pleading with the public to help solve several recent homicides due to gun violence. The recent wave of homicides including the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl has been very upsetting for police officers. Also upsetting is the lack of information investigators are getting as they try to solve the crimes.

The heartbreaking homicide scenes that include children as victims are making headlines almost everyday. For many residents there's a double dose of fear. They live with gunfire in their neighborhood and in fear of retaliation if they talk to police.

Captain Warnecke said interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole is committed to enhancing police relationships with neighborhoods, schools and businesses. He wants to build trust so that more citizens feel comfortable giving information about crimes to police.