× Police search for missing ‘pilot’ from Edwardsville airplane park

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – “Mabel is Missing!” Police are asking for the public’s help to find the dummy that sits in a plane at the Edwardsville Township Community Park aka Airplane Park. She was probably stolen over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

A Facebook post by the park says that the pilot is missing from the cockpit of the US Navy A7E Corsair II. The plan was recently lowered from the pedestal for restoration work.

Edwardsville Police Department is reviewing surveillance footage but urges individuals to contact their anonymous tip line at 618-692-7552.

https://www.facebook.com/Edwardsville-Township-Community-Park-Airplane-Park-110139409058232