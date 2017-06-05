Prime Minister says bridge attackers identified
LONDON (AP) _Prime Minister Theresa May says police have identified all the London Bridge attackers and that 11 people remain in custody for possible connections to the attack.
One person has been released without charge. Police raids are continuing.
May said Monday the police and counter-terrorism operations are adequately funded and staffed and that the official threat level is to remain at “severe,” meaning an attack in highly likely.
