Saint Louis Zoo opens at noon due to power outage

ST. LOUIS– Thousands were left without power overnight after late afternoon storms hit the area. Parts of Dogtown and west St. Louis, including the Saint Louis Zoo, were without power.

More than 9,000 outages have been reported among Ameren Missouri customers in St. Louis city and county. Ameren says a lightning strike is the cause of the outage and customers should start getting their power throughout the day.

The Zoo is reopening at noon. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks because concession stands will be closed.