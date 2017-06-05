Song of the Day – Muny Monday’s – Jesus Christ Superstar!

Muny Monday’s are back! Want to see a heavenly masterpiece? Jesus Christ Superstar, the beloved Muny classic, is coming to the Muny June 12-18 and we have a chance for you to win a pair of tickets!

The Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber phenomenon returns. Jesus Christ Superstar was an album that became a cultural phenomenon, then Broadway’s first rock opera and remains a world-wide favorite. With classic songs like “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Heaven on Their Minds” and the title song, this bold and rocking retelling of the gospels will leave you singing nothing but heavenly praises.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, June 5th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER BELOW!