St. Louis food vans help children without school lunches

ST. LOUIS – Food vans in St. Louis will help provide free meals this summer to children who would normally eat breakfast and lunch at school.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that leaders of nonprofit Operation Food Search plan to distribute more than 100,000 meals to hungry children in St. Louis and St. Louis County starting Monday and continuing through Aug. 11.

Executive Director Sunny Schaefer says that about 15 percent of the meals the nonprofit gave out last summer were from food vans, a pilot concept in the city. The buses will run Monday through Friday with more routes and stops this year.

She says the idea is for children to associate the brightly-colored vans with fun and play, which may encourage them to show up for meals more often.

