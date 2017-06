ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating fatal shooting in north St. Louis. The shooting happened around 6:15 pm in the 890 block of Riverview, where a male victim was shot multiple times.

Police tell Fox 2 they have no suspects in case.

This homicide marks the 10th murder for the month of June.

An investigation is ongoing.

Homicide detectives at a shooting at Riverview and Broadway. This marks the 10 homicide in #STL this month @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/a7hSAYtSHo — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) June 5, 2017