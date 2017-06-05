× Two officers wounded in shootout are released from Texas hospital

A man wanted for questioning in a homicide was killed and three police officers hospitalized following a shootout in Laredo, Texas, a police spokesman said.

Police were looking for Antonio Gerardo Rodriguez on Friday after his girlfriend, Reyna Gonzalez Zamora, 50, was found dead inside her Laredo apartment, police spokesman Joe Baeza said.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching Rodriguez’s car description about 4:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store. As they approached the man, he engaged in gunfire with several officers.

When the smoke cleared, three officers and the man had been injured.

Rodriguez, 50, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

By Sunday night, two of the wounded officers — identified by Baeza as Mario Casares and Arturo Vela — were out of the hospital.

“They were both released and are home with family; officer Agapito Perez is the only one still left in San Antonio, Texas at University Hospital,” Baeza said.

By Jamiel Lynch and Joe Sutton