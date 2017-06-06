× 3 in custody after shots fired at Chicago police

CHICAGO (AP) _ Authorities say three people have been taken into custody after shots were fired at Chicago police.

No injuries were reported following Monday night’s shooting in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood. After shots were fired police say those suspected in the shooting fled in a vehicle onto a freeway, prompting a chase that involved a police helicopter.

Police say guns were recovered from the vehicle. Investigators didn’t immediately say what prompted the shooting, which is under investigation.