ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – An accident tied to a police pursuit ends with 3 adults and 3 children being transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident happened just before 7 pm on at on the city’s north side.

St. Louis Firefighters and EMS crews responded to the scene.

Police say the vehicle had earlier fled from St. Ann police officer making a traffic stop.

An investigation is ongoing.

