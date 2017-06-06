Amtrak train en route to St. Louis crashes near Imperial

IMPERIAL, MO -- Authorities are investigating after an Amtrak train collided with a vehicle Tuesday morning near Imperial. The accident happened at Sulphur Springs Landing and Burgess Avenue.
The Texas Eagle was scheduled to arrive in St. Louis just before 6:30 a.m. It's final destination is Chicago.
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was over the scene.
Officials say 168 passengers were on the train at the time. No one was injured.
This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.
38.369776 -90.378452