Amtrak train en route to St. Louis crashes near Imperial

IMPERIAL, MO -- Authorities are investigating after an Amtrak train collided with a vehicle Tuesday morning near Imperial. The accident happened at Sulphur Springs Landing and Burgess Avenue.

The Texas Eagle was scheduled to arrive in St. Louis just before 6:30 a.m. It's final destination is Chicago.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was over the scene.

Officials say 168 passengers were on the train at the time. No one was injured.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.

