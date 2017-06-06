Amtrak train en route to St. Louis crashes near Imperial

June 6, 2017

IMPERIAL, MO -- Authorities are investigating after an Amtrak train collided with a vehicle Tuesday morning near Imperial. The accident happened at Sulphur Springs Landing and Burgess Avenue.

The Texas Eagle was scheduled to arrive in St. Louis just before 6:30 a.m. It's final destination is Chicago.

Officials say 168 passengers were on the train at the time. No one was injured.

