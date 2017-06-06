BBB issues warning on St. Louis contractor investigated by Contact 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - In May 2014, Terri Mauldin’s Glencoe home went up in flames. The electrical fire destroyed her garage torching a vehicle, her kitchen, a bedroom, bathroom, and much more.

“There were 60 foot flames coming out right here in the garage heading towards the kitchen.” said Mauldin.

The fire marshal told her she was lucky to survive the blaze.

“My late husband was the general contractor on this home. His firewall is what saved my life.” added Mauldin.

Once the dust settled and insurance money came through, Terri hired contractor Paulo Lee and his company “The One by Maximus” to renovate her home.

“What he’s done is a sin.” said Mauldin.

For three years Terri says she’s gone back and forth with Paulo Lee.

“Please finish my home. I just want my home finished. You’ve been played plenty of money to finish my home and he says he doesn’t have any money.” added Mauldin

In addition to the $517,000 Lee received from Terri Mauldin’s insurance company, she says she paid him another $90,000. The project remains incomplete. According to the Better Business Bureau, Lee collected $4,000 from a St. Peter’s man but never finished the job. A Chesterfield man alleges Lee did the same thing to him after paying him more than $30,000. Lee is the defendant in three breach of contract lawsuits. One claiming he owes a St. Charles County company more than $180,000.

“The last thing Mr. Lee told the BBB was the fact that he’s not going to be able to finish certain jobs that he had in the area.” said BBB Investigator Don O'Brien.

O’Brien says it appears Lee’s St. Louis area victims are out of luck.

“He told us he was leaving Missouri and heading to Texas. He did not tell us where in Texas he was going to go to." added O'Brien.

"What I pray is that he doesn’t do this to another family, another widow, another human being. Not just in Missouri, but the United States.” added Terri Mauldin.

Contact 2 has investigated Paulo Lee for several months. He agreed to meet our Mike Colombo for an interview but wouldn’t go on camera. He told Colombo was trying to make things right with his customers, but since that conversation, Contact 2 has continued to receive complaints about Lee. We’ll continue to follow him. In the meantime, be very careful about doing business with him.