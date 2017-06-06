Changes coming to Rockford Beach Park, following drowning of 14-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Fox 2 has learned big changes may be coming on the Big River in Jefferson County.

Just days after a teenager drowned near Rockford Beach Park in House Springs.

People either drown or have to be rescued there, pretty much every year. The county parks board is meeting Tuesday, discussing what changes are going to be made at the park.

Those changes are expected to be announced Wednesday.

But today young people were back taking the plunge six days after 14-year-old Devon Lavelle Cotton disappeared in the water here at Rockford Beach two days after his body was found and his father called for the place to be shut-down.

There are new “swim at your own risk warning signs” replacing those washed away by flooding last month.

But county officials say more substantive steps are coming, such as site improvements or new restrictions.

It can be a glorious place to fish, sunbathe, tube or swim on one side the dam, but it has too often been a place to die, on the other.

Sources say a total shut-down of the park is not likely.