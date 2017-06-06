× Chuck Berry’s final album was made on his own terms

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Chuck Berry did things his own way, right up to his final album, a 10-song set nearly four decades in the making.

Berry announced plans for the album “CHUCK” in October on his 90th birthday. The music took on added poignancy when he died in March. The album will be released Friday.

It’s a fitting finale from the man who melded blues, R&B and country music into a sound that changed the cultural landscape.

He started recording new songs soon after his previous album, “Rock It,” in 1979, but 10 years later, the tracks were destroyed in a studio fire.

Berry re-recorded and added new songs for the album that includes his son and grandson on guitar and daughter on harmonica and vocals.