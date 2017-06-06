× Forest Park makes list of ‘World’s Most Beautiful City Parks’

Forest Park is among the World’s 15 Most Beautiful City Parks, according to fodors.com.

Other places include São Paulo, Rome, Melbourne Paris and Vancouver!

Here’s what Fodors Travel had to say about the near 1,300-acre green space:

It’s easy to spend an entire day in Forest Park. Located on the outskirts of downtown St. Louis, the park boasts 1,300 verdant acres and five major cultural institutions, including an art museum, outdoor ice rink, and city zoo. Visitors can picnic on green hills or take a paddleboat ride through sparkling blue ponds. For those who prefer a more active itinerary, a dual path provides ample opportunity for running and biking.

To learn more visit: fodors.com