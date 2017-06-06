× Former Missouri sheriff’s deputy hanged himself while jailed

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (AP) _ Relatives are suing over the death of a former eastern Missouri sheriff’s deputy who hanged himself while jailed on sexual assault charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the wife of Marty Rainey and her children filed the wrongful death suit Friday in federal court. It says that Ste. Genevieve County jail officials deprived the former Gasconade County deputy of his right “to be protected from known risks of suicide.”

The coroner’s report says Rainey made a noose out of a torn sheet last year. Rainey was accused of sexually abusing women and enticing a minor into prostitution.

Rainey also had worked as a police officer in Hermann and Rosebud.

The suit names the county and various officials. A lawyer for the defendants declined to comment to the Post-Dispatch.

