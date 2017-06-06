Free Trip Tuesdays – Kansas City!

Brought to you by Gateway RV & Powersports

FOX 2’s Free Trip Tuesdays, brought to you by Gateway RV & Powersports is taking you to Kansas City!

Along every boulevard and around every corner, there’s something to do that’s unique to Kansas City. With a thriving creative arts scene, eclectic mix of entertainment and die-hard sports – it’s safe to say there’s something for everyone. Find your way in KC by doing it all… or, at least trying to.

Register to win our getaway so you can experience the family friendly Kansas City!

One winner will receive a prize including:

2 night hotel stay at Crown Center Hotel

4 tickets to a Chiefs game

$100 Crown Center gift card

4 tickets to LEGOLAND Discovery Center

4 tickets to Sea Life Aquarium Kansas City

4 tickets to Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun

Swag bag – water bottles, lip balm, t-shirts, sunglasses, popcorn, barbecue sauces

PLUS, $100 VISA card from Gateway RV & Powersports

Hurry! Entries are due by 9am on Tuesday, June 13th.

Contest rules