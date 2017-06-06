× Funeral set for head of Greek Orthodox Church in US Midwest

CHICAGO – A funeral is planned Friday for the leader of the Greek Orthodox Church in the U.S. Midwest.

Church leaders say Metropolitan lakovos was still active in ministry when he died Friday at age 89 after an unexpected illness and surgery at a Chicago hospital. He oversaw 34 parishes in Illinois and two dozen others in northern Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, eastern Missouri and Wisconsin.

Iakovos served the in the Greek Orthodox Church for nearly 50 years and was the first metropolitan of Chicago. He was born in Athens in 1928 and served in the church there until 1954 when he went to Boston for graduate studies.

Archbishop Demetrios of America will preside at Iakovos’ funera Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary in Chicago.