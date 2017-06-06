× Homes in St. Peters evacuated due to gas leak

UPDATE: The gas leak has been repaired.

ST. PETERS, MO — Officers and other first responders are evacuating homes in St. Peters due to a gas leak.St. Peters police say that four homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The homes are in the area of Whispering Ridge Lane, Hickory Ridge subdivision. Homes on Amberglen and Summerwood are also being evacuated as a precaution.

A construction crew hit a 4″ gas main and started the leak. Laclede Gas says that they believe it should be easy to repair once they shut off the gas. They have not indicated how long it will take to shut off the gas to the leaking pipe.

Laclede Gas crews are on the scene to evaluate the situation. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.