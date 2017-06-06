Little girl’s trip to hug police officers comes to Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Louisiana girl’s road trip to show her appreciation for law enforcement by hugging police officers has come to Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 7-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin visited the Springfield Police Headquarters Monday to give hugs and stickers to officers from squad 16.

Rosalyn’s been traveling across the country with her parents and wants to hug police officers in all 50 states.

Her mother, Angie Baldwin, says Rosalyn came up with the idea and “wouldn’t let it drop.” Angie says her daughter is on a mission of love.

Rosalyn told Angie that “God told me to do this. You have to help.”

Missouri is the 12th state the Baldwins have visited. They plan to go to Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois before returning home to Louisiana.

