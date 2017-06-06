× Police ID 2 killed in St. Louis gas station shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Authorities have identified two people killed in a quadruple shooting at a St. Louis gas station.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Jalen Woods and 25-year-old Amber Green were killed early Saturday. Police say they were among five people inside a car that was being refueled when two masked men approached and opened fire. The car then crashed into an air dispensing machine.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene and Woods at a hospital.

Police initially said a third person had died and a fourth was hospitalized. Police said Monday that two men from the car, ages 23 and 18, were at a hospital in critical but stable condition.

A fifth person in the car was treated at the scene for a scrape on her foot.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch