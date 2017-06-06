× U2 coming to St. Louis for 30th Anniversary Joshua Tree tour

ST. LOUIS — A big concert announcement for St. Louis. U2 is returning to town for the “The Joshua Tree: 30th Anniversary Tour” Saturday, September 16th at The Dome at America’s Center. They will be performing the album in full, every night.

The critically acclaimed 1987 album features the his singles “With Or Without You”, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where The Streets Have No Name.” It has sold over 25 million copies over the past three decades.

The tour has many dates across the planet. You can see all of the dates and learn about tickets here: u2.com/tour