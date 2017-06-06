Urban Wanderers Art Show with Stray Rescue

ST. LOUIS- The Urban Wanderers Art Exhibit with Stray Rescue runs June 9 through July 23 at the SLU Museum of Art. The exhibition includes works of art created by artists, as well as rescued companion animals.

Each artist depicts a stray rescue dog or cat in their medium of choice, ranging from photography to painting, and sculpture. Dogs and cats join in the fun, too, creating paintings with their paws, tails and noses!

All artwork will be available for purchase via an online auction.

“Urban Wanderers – Through Their Eyes”

June 9 through July 23

SLU Museum of Art

3663 Lindell

Free admission

To learn more visit: https://www.strayrescue.org/