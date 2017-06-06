Win U2 tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK before they go on sale!

U2 is returning to town for the “The Joshua Tree: 30th Anniversary Tour” Saturday, September 16th at The Dome at America’s Center. They will be performing the album in full. FOX 2 wants you to win a pair of PREMIUM tickets EVERY DAY this week before tickets go on sale Monday at 10am. Use the #U2intheLou to earn a bonus entry!

U2 last performed in St. Louis in 2011 as the first tour inside Busch Stadium. The critically acclaimed 1987 album features the his singles “With Or Without You”, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where The Streets Have No Name.” It has sold over 25 million copies over the past three decades.

Tickets On Sale Monday, June 12 at 10am. Call 1-800-745-3000 for more information.

The tour has many dates across the planet. You can see all of the dates and learn about tickets here: u2.com/tour

