3 men are found shot to death outside home in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Kansas City.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a shooting early Wednesday and found the three male victims inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a home. Emergency crews from the Kansas City Fire Department declared them dead at the scene.

The release said no suspect information was available. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.