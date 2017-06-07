3 men are found shot to death outside home in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Kansas City.
Police said in a news release that officers responded to a shooting early Wednesday and found the three male victims inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a home. Emergency crews from the Kansas City Fire Department declared them dead at the scene.
The release said no suspect information was available. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.
39.099727 -94.578567