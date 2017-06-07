50 Cent, Omari Hardwick discuss ‘Power’ season 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK- 50 Cent and Omari Hardwick star in the highly-anticipated season four return of the number one Starz original series, Power on Sunday, June 25. The network on-air premiere will be at its regularly scheduled time, 8 p.m.

Both men joined us live from New York to tell us about the new season!

Power season four will consist of 10 one-hour episodes. A full weekend P'ower Play' marathon begins on Saturday, June 24th at 5 p.m. ET, when the network airs seasons one through three.

The third season of Power was the most-watched ever for a Starz original series, with a record 8 million multi-platform viewers per episode. It was the second-highest rated series on all of premium pay television in 2016.

Season four of the Courtney A. Kemp created series, picks up on the heels of James 'Ghost' St. Patrick`s highly publicized arrest by his ex-girlfriend, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes, for the murder of FBI Agent Greg Knox—a crime he did not commit.

Ghost can`t outrun his past choices and mounting enemies this season, which threaten his freedom and his family`s safety at every turn. His fight for redemption brings him face-to-face with the feds, the media, new allies, and old foes. But the biggest obstacle for ghost remains himself and his internal struggle between the man he wants to be and the one he really is.

This visionary drama straddles the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of the international drug trade.

'Power: the complete season three' arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on June 13th from Lionsgate. The Blu-ray and DVD will include special features including a recap of the season and an inside look at the making of the show and be sold for $59.99 and $49.98, respectively.