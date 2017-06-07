× Chicago officer shoots 2 men during ‘armed confrontation’

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago authorities say a police officer shot two men who had fired weapons in the direction of officers.

Police say in a news release that officers traveling through the city’s northwest side late Tuesday night saw two men in a car fire shots toward them and strike a civilian vehicle. The officers followed them, and police say, “engaged in an armed confrontation.”

The men were taken to hospitals, where they are in critical condition. No officers were hurt.

Officials say it’s the fourth time since Friday that police have been fired upon while on duty.

The officers were placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days. The case is being investigated by the Independent Police Review Authority.