‘Curve the Urge’ aims to lower teen birth rate

ST. LOUIS — There were nearly 230,000 babies born to teenagers 15-19 years old in 2015. That is actually a drop in teen pregnancies from the year before. In Missouri the teen birth rate is much higher, with African Americans having the highest teen birth rate of all groups at 37%.

Parenthood is the leading reason that teen girls drop out of school. More than 50% of teen mothers never graduate from high school and that less than 2% earn a college degree by age 30. Curve the Urge is a free abstinence-only prevention program that aims to teach youth ages 12-17 to voluntarily refrain from sex.

