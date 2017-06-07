Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY JUNE 8, 2017:

Little change in the pattern…all about a large bubble of Canadian high pressure over the next few days…a big time difference in the air mass… a breath of fresh air….resort weather around town again on Thursday…very pretty…sunshine and comfortable…the boost in temps and humidity will start Friday…but limited..no real rain or storms in sight…thinking this may be more of a dry heat set up for the weekend…90 to 95 degrees Saturday and Sunday…let the watering begin.