ST. LOUIS–Bad breath is always a thing we are thinking about, especially if you work really early in the morning. But what do you do if you’re brushing and or flossing.

Dr. Jeff Dalin, from Dalin Dental tells us some of the causes of bad breath?

What Causes Bad Breath?

Bacteria

Dry Mouth

Gum Disease

Food

Smoking

Medical Conditions

How to keep bad breath away:

Brush and Floss

Brush twice a day and clean between your teeth daily with floss to get rid of all that bacteria that`s causing your bad breath.

Take Care of Your Tongue

Mouthwash

Clean Your Dentures

If you wear removable dentures, take them out at night, and clean them thoroughly before using them again the next morning.

Keep That Saliva Flowing

In addition, visit your Dentist regularly. If you`re concerned about what`s causing your bad breath, make an appointment to see your dentist.

Regular checkups allow your dentist to detect any problems such as gum disease or dry mouth and stop them before they become more serious.

If your dentist determines your mouth is healthy, you may be referred to your primary care doctor.