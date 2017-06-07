× Know Before You Go – Chesterfield Parkway closures

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Know before you go. Road closures on Chesterfield Parkway West begin this weekend.

Crews will close all southbound lanes on the Chesterfield Parkway West bridge over Interstate 64/40 for pavement repairs starting at 8 pm Friday.

They will shift one southbound lane into one of the two northbound turn lanes.

Drivers will have one southbound lane, two northbound lanes and one northbound left turn lane across the bridge.

Crews also will close one left turn lane on the north outer road to go south on Chesterfield Parkway.

All lanes will reopen by 5 am on Monday.

