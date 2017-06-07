Las Vegas tip leads to decomposed body of Metro East child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – Police in the Metro East are looking into whether a sex trafficking suspect facing charges in Las Vegas is responsible for the death of 6-year-old child in Illinois. 34-year-old Jason Quate faces sex trafficking charges after his wife reported he forced her into prostitution.

Police say the woman told them Quate was responsible for the death of her 6-year old child in 2015 and told instigators the body could be found in the garage of a Centreville, IL home on Russell Ave. Police found that body early Tuesday morning. The victim was so badly decomposed investigators could not immediately determine whether the child was a boy or a girl.

The victim told police she and Quate met in Illinois but had moved to Las Vegas. She accused Quate of abusing her for years.

“She stated that her husband was extremely abusive and had forced her to go out and solicit herself for prostitution and also was physically abusive to the children,” said Lt. Raymond Spencer, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. “She also gave us very disturbing details that she was not allowed to communicate with the children. She was forced to stay in a bedroom. The children could not speak with her and also that the children were never allowed to leave the house.”

The surviving children are now in protective custody and did show signs of abuse, according to Las Vegas Police. The investigation is continuing. Centreville police have turned the case over to Belleville Police because investigators say it’s believed the child died in Belleville before her body was left in Centreville.