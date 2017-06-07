× Longtime St. Louis Fire Chief Svetanics dies

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A longtime fire chief in St. Louis has died.

The St. Louis Fire Department says Neil Svetanics died Wednesday after a brief illness at age 77.

Svetanics joined the fire department in 1962 and served as chief from 1986 to 1999. Three years after retiring from the St. Louis department he became chief of the department in Lemay in St. Louis County, serving until 2014.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Judy, along with four daughters and eight grandchildren. Funeral services are pending.