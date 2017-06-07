Many Missourians are still waiting for their state tax refund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Many Missourians are concerned because they have not received their state tax refunds. More than 1,000 Missouri residents have complained to State Auditor Nicole Galloway about missing refunds. She is calling on the director of the department of revenue to take quick action.

"Over the last six weeks more than 1,000 Missourians have contacted my whistle blower hotline seeking information on the status of their tax refund," said Nicole Galloway. "Missourians are becoming understandably frustrated by the delay and I urge the Department of Revenue to take the necessary steps to complete the refund processing."

So why is it taking so long this year? It is still not clear.

Sandra Furuya of Wamhoff Accounting says several of their clients are effected. “A couple years ago it was August before everyone received their refunds. I'm hopeful in June some more will be released, and final ones in August or September.”

Missouri law requires that any personal income tax refunds issued after 45 days past filing be paid to taxpayers with interest. Refunds were due on June 2 to all taxpayers who filed income tax returns by the April 18 deadline.

Citizens can check on the status on their refund at Missouri.gov. Just click on the individual tab and give your social security number, filing status and amount of refund.