Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-It's summer vacation time and we have you all charged up and ready to go. Check out this deal from Tanga online. Get four separate portable chargers and a charging station for just $29.99.

Plus it ships for free!

It also includes a built in led flashlight and device dock allowing you to charge your smartphone or other USB devices.

To shop visit: Tanga.comĀ