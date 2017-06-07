× MU to pay $750K to settle lawsuit over firefighter’s death

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The University of Missouri will pay $750,000 to settle claims filed after a Columbia firefighter died in a walkway collapse at a university apartment complex.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the settlement finalized Monday comes in a lawsuit filed by the widow of Lt. Bruce Britt. The suit alleged that the university didn’t properly maintain the University Village Apartments, where Britt died in February 2014 while evacuating residents. The apartments have since been torn down.

The university admitted no negligence. The settlement will provide payments to Britt’s widow, her attorney and the city. Britt’s daughter also will begin receiving payments through a annuity when she turns 21 in 2032. The annuity will pay about $205,000 over 15 years and increases the settlement’s value to more than $867,000.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune