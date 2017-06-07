Operation Food Search provides free summer lunch program for kids

ST. LOUIS– For many children, breakfast and lunch were two meals provided by their schools. Now that school is out, there is a food gap. One in four kids in the St. Louis area go to bed hungry.

Operation Food Search helps to fill that gap.

This week you may have seen food trucks out and about. They are providing free meals to those who would normally get their food from the school. Operation Food Search Director, Sunny Schaefer tells us more.

The company will distribute more than 100,000 meals to hungry children in St. Louis and St. Louis County, exceeding last year`s record. More routes and stops have been added this year!

AmeriCorps members will lead activities for the children at each stop the vans make. The idea was for children to associate the van with fun and play, which might encourage them to show up for meals more often.

To learn more about the program visit: http://www.operationfoodsearch.org