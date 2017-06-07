× Pick Your Price tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari!

Because “saving dollars just makes sense”…this money saver is for you!

Take your family to a laid-back vacation at Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana! Just a three hour drive on 1-64 East, Holiday World home to the nation’s only wing coaster – Thunderbird and has a trio of top-ranked wooden coasters: The Raven, The Legend and The Voyage (Voted Nation’s Best from TIME magazine)! Splashin’ Safari is on of the largest waterparks with the world’s two longest water coasters – The Wildebeest and Mammoth! Both parks voted “World’s Cleanest Parks” and one of the friendliest for families. Holiday World offers FREE Wi-Fi, FREE Sunscreen, FREE soft drinks and FREE parking!

Holiday World introduces the Pick Your Price ticket! Choose the best date and price for you and save up to $20 off gate prices. Pick Your Price tickets are valid online only with no hidden fees. Your tickets will be available to print immediately after you finish your purchase! Get all the Pick Your Price details here