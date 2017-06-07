× Police: Suspect shot after exchange of gunfire with SWAT team in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police shot a suspect during a standoff with the SWAT team in south St. Louis. Officers tell FOX 2 that the shooting happened in the 5400 block of south Kingshighway. The condition of the suspect is not known at this time.

The SWAT team was at the location to execute a search warrant. Several gunshots were fired at officers after they entered the building. Officers returned fire striking a suspect.

St. Louis Police say that no officers were injured during the shoot-out. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.