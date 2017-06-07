Proposed Youth Sports Powerplex project may have sparked interest in other communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Developers of a sports PowerPlex proposed for the Chesterfield Valley say they plan on still bringing the complex to the area even though the Chesterfield city council scrapped the plan.

"It's not a matter of if it will work, it's where it will work" said Dan Buck, managing partner of Big Sports Properties. "What's happened since Monday night has been nothing short of tremendous. We've had more than 9 different communities contact us with 11 sites for us to explore and look at and these communities are hungry for it" he said.

While he won't say yet which communities have shown interest, he says of the 11 sites he's been pitched so far, all have been much bigger than the proposed site in Chesterfield. Which means his plans could get bigger and better.