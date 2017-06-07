Shiloh family prepares to honor loved one missing since Pearl Harbor attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHILOH, IL - It’s been more than 75 years but the family of a fallen U.S. sailor is about to honor their loved one. Robert Temple joined the U.S. Navy for the purpose of serving his country during World War II. He was missing in action following the Pearl Harbor attack.

“I remember him being a good brother,” said James Temple, Robert’s brother.

James Temple said family members agonized over what happened to their loved one. He praised the Navy’s effort to identify the remains of sailors found at Pearl Harbor. Representatives from the U.S. Navy recently contacted the family to collect DNA swabs. The swabs resulted in confirmation that the remains of Robert Temple had been recovered.

“I’m not sad. I’m joyous for finding out,” said Malvine Temple, Robert’s sister-in-law. She said for years’ family members were not sure whether to mourn or hold out hope Robert was still alive.

“It’s a miracle from God just to bring closure to the family,” she said.

A memorial service will be held at Faith Family Church in Shiloh, IL. The service is scheduled for June 17th at 11 am. The public is invited to attend. John Temple is one of the church pastors and the nephew of Robert Temple.

“It brings a lot of comfort, just a real sweet comfort to at last know the truth,” said John Temple. He said the family will at last be able to give their loved one the honor he deserves as a World War II hero.

John Temple said this emotional experience has left him with an even greater appreciation and compassion for the thousands of families who have loved ones still missing in action.